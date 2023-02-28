OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $757.79 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $736.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $716.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

