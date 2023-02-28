Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

