Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,881 shares of company stock valued at $384,571 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Down 0.0 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.50.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.