ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $71.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

NYSE OKE opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

