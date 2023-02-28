Oppenheimer Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $14.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.55. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 261.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,944,217.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,160,758.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,106,622 shares in the company, valued at $162,193,683.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

