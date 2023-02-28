Oppenheimer Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 1.31%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,479,000 after acquiring an additional 180,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 130.12%.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

