Oppenheimer Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $933.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 960.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,710,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 101,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 220,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

