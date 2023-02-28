Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $188.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,570.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,314 shares of company stock worth $39,882,865 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

