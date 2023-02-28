Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at TD Securities

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -24.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

