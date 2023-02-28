Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $387.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $294.12 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.49 and a 200-day moving average of $328.54.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

