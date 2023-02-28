PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,907 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.