Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ambev by 340.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after buying an additional 14,345,031 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,818,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 159,026 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,292,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ambev by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,182,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 460,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

