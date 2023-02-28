Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ambev by 340.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after buying an additional 14,345,031 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,818,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 159,026 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,292,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ambev by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,182,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 460,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Ambev Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Ambev Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
