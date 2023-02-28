Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $87,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 80,839 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

