Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 16.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock worth $3,101,670 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

