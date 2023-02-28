Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 7,470 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 757.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 57.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Price Performance

NYSE FSR opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 669,901.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.88%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Transactions at Fisker

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker bought 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.