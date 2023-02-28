Penumbra, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Penumbra in a report released on Friday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $264.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $274.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,413.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

