Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Increased to $286.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $246.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.67.

Penumbra Stock Down 1.0 %

PEN stock opened at $264.82 on Friday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $274.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4,413.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

