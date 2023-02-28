PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PEP opened at $175.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.
About PepsiCo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.