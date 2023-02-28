PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE PEP opened at $175.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

