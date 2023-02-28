Piper Sandler Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,524.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Stock Up 2.8 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,521.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,537.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,292.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,034.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 122.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

