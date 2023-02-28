Piper Sandler Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $10.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.97.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after buying an additional 275,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,512,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 240,008 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

