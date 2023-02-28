Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.