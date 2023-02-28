Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,824 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 382.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 258,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.0% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,470,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 321,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.