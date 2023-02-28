Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 70.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 323,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 134,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 29.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,670,000 after buying an additional 275,289 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 538.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 67,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 57,136 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 55.2% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

