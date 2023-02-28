Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $376,000 in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Oak Street Health by 36.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $2,334,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $919,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,107 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $181,196.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,352,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,973,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,997 shares of company stock worth $21,167,614 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

