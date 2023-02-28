Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,470,000 after acquiring an additional 162,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after buying an additional 121,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Royal Gold stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

