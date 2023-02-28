Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

PIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

PIF stock opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.34 and a 1-year high of C$23.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.86. The firm has a market cap of C$290.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Featured Articles

