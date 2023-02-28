PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,352,292 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of PPL worth $94,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after acquiring an additional 153,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.38%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.