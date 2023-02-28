Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PRMW has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Water

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Primo Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after buying an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Primo Water by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 231,727 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

