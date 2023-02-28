ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRQR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

