PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,828.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $74,404.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,980.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.