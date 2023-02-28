PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $19,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 109.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

PHM stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

