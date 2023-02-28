Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

