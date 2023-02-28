Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Puma Biotechnology Price Performance
Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology
In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
See Also
