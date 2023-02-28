Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.97 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.73.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $295.63 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $448.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.66. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

