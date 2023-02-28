Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lowered by Northland Capmk

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share.

ECPG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $53.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.44. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

