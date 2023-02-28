Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of ECPG opened at $53.59 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

