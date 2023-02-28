Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $188.51 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,570.71, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,314 shares of company stock worth $39,882,865 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $4,185,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

