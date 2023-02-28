Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

