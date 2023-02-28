Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,433,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

