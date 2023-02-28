QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $172.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

