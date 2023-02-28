Raymond James Weighs in on Capreit’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

