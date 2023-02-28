Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of O opened at $64.76 on Friday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Realty Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

