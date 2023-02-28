Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of ANSYS worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,501 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ANSYS by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,071,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,222,000 after acquiring an additional 159,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $295.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.