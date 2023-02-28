Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377,959 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Bunge worth $30,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,410 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $842,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 31.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 524,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 12.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

BG stock opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

