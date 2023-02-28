Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cable One, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cable One in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $12.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cable One’s current full-year earnings is $54.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q3 2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CABO. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,159.17.

Cable One Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $692.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $845.62. Cable One has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,576.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

