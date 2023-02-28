Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gladstone Land Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

LAND has been the topic of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Shares of LAND stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $624.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $42.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.90%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

