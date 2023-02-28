Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year. The consensus estimate for NuVasive’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $43.57 on Monday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.