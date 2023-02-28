Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.54) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

RLAY opened at $16.56 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.