Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stantec Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.56.

Stantec Stock Up 0.2 %

Stantec Increases Dividend

STN stock opened at C$79.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.09. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

