Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $60,382,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Stantec by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,051,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 719,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Stantec by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,305,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,705,000 after buying an additional 538,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 517,563 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
