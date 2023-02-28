Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $266,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period.

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.